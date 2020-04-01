Coronavirus: Railway racing against time in contact tracing

Indian Railways is racing against the time to dig out the passengers' lists to compare with the list of participants attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital to find out who travelled in trains as part of contact tracing exercise.

The railways in association with the state authorities to find out which train the maximum number of participants of the event has travelled. The railways are providing the list of passengers and their contact numbers. The states are sending SMSs to such passengers to come to the hospital for testing.

With more than 3 to 4 thousands participants attended the event, the railways suspect many of them have returned to their home through train before train services stopped.

The congregation held close to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, the states have sought the details trains and passengers list so that it would be easy for them to trace the contacts.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Some states also sought trains and passenger details of trains originating from New Delhi Railway Station. In both stations around 130 trains originating daily and another 230 trains originating from different stations halts. The average daily passenger footfall will be around 7 to 9 lakh in these two stations.

So far Telangana and Tamil Nadu governments have sought the passenger list of three trains originating such as Grand Trunk Express, Guntur Duronto Express and Tamil Nadu Express.

With several COVID-19 affected patients have travel history to the event, the state wanted to compare the list of names provided by organisers and name in the railways' passengers list to trace the contact list.

In Jharkhand, the Ranchi Deputy Commissioner has requested all the passengers traveled in B1 coach in New Delhi-Ranch Rajdhani Express on March 17 to report to COVID-19 designated hospital.