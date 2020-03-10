Coronavirus scare: 669 suspects put under surveillance in J&K

At least 669 persons, who had come in contact with suspected coronavirus cases, have been put under surveillance in Jammu and Kashmir where so far, one patient has been tested positive for COVID-19.

An official spokesperson said out of 669 persons, 460 are in home quarantine (including 20 at Yatri Bhawan, Jammu), eight in hospital quarantine, 55 in home surveillance while 146 completed their 28 days surveillance period.

“As many as 55 samples have been sent for testing, out of which 26 were negative, one tested positive while 28 reports are awaited,” he said and added that the administration had strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the disease

“Universal self-declaration has been made mandatory from March 4 at Jammu/ Srinagar airports. Screening of travellers started at Lakhanpur and Lower Munda toll posts as well as Jammu, Katra and Udhampur Railway stations, where Health Help Desks have been set up,” the spokesperson said.

Authorities have also quarantined 18 ‘close contacts’ of a 63-year-old woman, who was tested positive for COVID-19 virus in Jammu. The woman who had been admitted to the isolation ward had travelled to Iran along with a group of pilgrims.

“The 18 people including one child, eight women, and nine male have been shifted to the quarantine ward for their medical check-up,” an official said.

He said that one woman from Jammu, who had returned from Italy, has also been admitted to the quarantine ward. “Their samples have been collected for testing,” the official added.

The first coronavirus testing lab set up at super-specialty SKIMS hospital in Srinagar has started functioning and necessary training was imparted to the staff. Two more testing labs, one each in Government Medical College Jammu and Srinagar, are likely to start functioning from Wednesday.