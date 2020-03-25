Coronavirus: Share your lockdown story

Coronavirus: Share your lockdown story

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 25 2020, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 12:13 ist

Dear Reader,

As the country is under lockdown for three weeks to combat the coronavirus, we would like to hear from you.

How are you and your family coping with staying at home? How are you managing your work? What are the changes you notice in your society or neighbourhood? 

Please document and send us your experience of the lockdown - whether it is a captioned photograph, write-ups (no more than 150 words)- at https://bit.ly/2Ujto7Y.

Make sure you include a short bio and your phone number with the message.

We will publish a selection of responses online.

Please stay healthy and safe! We look forward to hearing from you.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 lockdown: Services that are open and closed

COVID-19 lockdown: Services that are open and closed

Scientists toil to develop indigenous testing kits

Scientists toil to develop indigenous testing kits

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

 