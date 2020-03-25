Coronavirus: Share your lockdown story

Dear Reader,

As the country is under lockdown for three weeks to combat the coronavirus, we would like to hear from you.

How are you and your family coping with staying at home? How are you managing your work? What are the changes you notice in your society or neighbourhood?

Please document and send us your experience of the lockdown - whether it is a captioned photograph, write-ups (no more than 150 words)- at https://bit.ly/2Ujto7Y.

Make sure you include a short bio and your phone number with the message.

We will publish a selection of responses online.

Please stay healthy and safe! We look forward to hearing from you.