Coronavirus: SSC postpones key recruitment exams amid COVID-19 fear

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday postponed its key recruitment examinations as a preventive measure to check the spread of novel coronavirus.
"As a precautionary measure, in view of the emergent situation due to COVID-19, it has been decided by the commission, in the larger public interest, to postpone the ongoing Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2O19 with effect from March 20, 2020," it said in an order.
Similarly, the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination (Paper-I) 2019, scheduled to commence from March 30, has also been postponed, the SSC said.
Fresh schedules for these examinations will be announced in due course, it said.
"Candidates are advised to visit the website of the commission regularly for updates," it said.
