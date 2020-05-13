Coronavirus stalls India-China talks on measures to avert face-offs along disputed boundary

The Covid-19 pandemic has stalled India-China engagements to put in place additional measures along the disputed boundary between the two nations to avert transgressions by each other’s border guards, face-offs and skirmishes, like the ones witnessed recently in eastern Ladakh and northern Sikkim.

A proposed visit by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Beijing for a meeting with his counterpart in the Chinese Government, Wei Fenghe, could not be scheduled so far due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting between Singh and Wei were expected to give final shape to a set of new Confidence Building Measures (or CBMs), which India and China had been discussing over the past few months in order to maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – the de facto boundary between the two nations.

Sources told the DH on Wednesday that the two sides would either explore the possibility of a video-conference between Singh and Wei or schedule a meeting when the Covid-19 crisis would subside.

Eleven Indian Army soldiers and at least four Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) personnel were injured when a scuffle broke out during a face-off between the troops of the two neighbouring nations near the LAC ahead of Muguthang at Naku La in northern Sikkim last Saturday. The soldiers of the two nations also had a face-off near Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh earlier last week.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their second “informal summit” near Chennai in October 2019, they had agreed to put in place more measures to enhance mutual trust among the armed forces of the two nations as well as to maintain peace along the LAC.

They had also agreed to “consolidate strategic communication” between the armed forces of the two nations, ostensibly to avert occasional flashpoints, like transgressions by Indian and Chinese soldiers into the other side of the LAC while patrolling along the line and consequent escalation of tension.

The discussion between the two nations on additional CBMs proposed to be put in place along the LAC had gained momentum when Modi’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had held the 22nd round of boundary talks in New Delhi.

Wang and Doval are at present leading the negotiators of China and India respectively in the boundary negotiations between the two nations as Special Representatives.

India and China signed a Border Defence Cooperation Agreement (BDCA) in 2013 by combining all the CBMs agreed upon in similar pacts inked in 1993, 1996, 2005 and 2012 and putting in place a few new ones, including the ban on tailing of each other’s soldiers on patrol along the LAC. China, however, conveyed to India just a few months later a new proposal for inking a Code of Conduct, which the two nations would have to adhere to. The negotiations on the proposed Code of Conduct, however, could not make much headway.

The first “informal summit” between Modi and Xi at Wuhan in central China in April 2018 had brought about a thaw in India-China bilateral relations, which had hit a new low over the June-August 2017 face-off between Indian Army and Chinese People’s Liberation Army at Doklam Plateau in western Bhutan. The two leaders had held the second informal summit at a seaside resort near Chennai in October 2019, but not many of the follow-up engagements they had agreed upon had actually been taken place due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic