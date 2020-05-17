Coronavirus: States can now classify ward, sub-division as red, orange zones

Giving flexibility in profiling zones, the Centre has now allowed the states to categorise even a subdivision or ward as a red or orange zone.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

It does not need to declare a whole district as a red or orange zone.

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, states can categorise districts or municipal corporations as red or orange zones.

"States may, however, also choose to categorise a sub division or ward or any other appropriate administrative unit as red/orange/green zone after detailed analysis at their end, duly taking into consideration the geographical spread of cases, contacts and their zone of influence in terms of disease spread.

States like Delhi had earlier questioned the Centre classifying an entire district as a red zone or orange zone, saying majority of the area could not have witnessed a case but had to follow prescribed restrictions.

The whole of Delhi was declared a red zone after the government had on May 3 declared all the 11 districts in the capital red zones.

Soon after lockdown 3.0 was announced with these parametres, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had opposed it saying it was hampering the economic activities.

Several other states also wanted that they should be allowed to decide on which areas will be a red or orange zone, as locking down the whole district was "impractical".

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, every state has to identify containment zones and their buffer zones in red zones. Buffer zone will be primarily the area wherein additional and focussed attention is needed so as to ensure that infection does not spread to adjoining areas.