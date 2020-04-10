Coronavirus: States tighten control over hotspots

With the ICMR picking up the first signs of COVID-19 community transmission, almost every state government has gone on an overdrive to identify and secure containment zones in order to halt the virus's further spread into the masses.

From Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh and Kashmir to Kerala, the focus has shifted to the hotspots to ensure that the killer pandemic is arrested within a limited geography.

Increasing attention is being paid to curbing strategies after the first round of ICMR sentinel survey came up with at least 40 cases of Covid-19 infection without any travel link, providing what may be the first sign of the community transmission in India.

The states have now geared up their cluster containment strategies.

Track sate-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

India's biggest state Uttar Pradesh has sealed over 100 hotspots in 15 districts from midnight on Wednesday. The maximum number of hotspots were in Agra (22) followed by 13 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 12 in Lucknow.

In the Mumbai-Pune belt —India's worst-affected Covid-19 zone - there are close to 500 containment zones.

"In containment areas, no one is supposed to move except for medical reasons. Containment area simply means complete and strict lockdown," Maharashtra public health minister Rajesh Tope said.

Mumbai hotspots include Worli and Dharavi where the State Reserve Police Force has been deployed to implement the containment.

Down south Tamil Nadu refrained from naming any hotspots. Instead, the state has focused its attention on containment activities in areas where positive patients reside.

According to the TN Health Secretary Dr Beela Rajesh, containment zone is an area of 5 km radius from a positive patient’s house. Every house in the containment zone is visited by health workers who screen every member of the house and check for symptoms.

In Bengaluru, two wards —Bapuji Nagar and Padarayanapura in western parts of the city have been sealed for 14-days.

“There will only be one entry and exit point. Other than essential service providers like health, civic and civil defence workers, no person is allowed to enter or exit from the region. All essential goods will be delivered to the doorstep by the local administration," said BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar.

The two areas have about 40,000 houses with a population of 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh people.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

In Andhra Pradesh, 133 containment clusters have been earmarked in 11 districts. In neighbouring Telangana officials set up 12 containment clusters. The crowded Mallepally in old quarters of Hyderabad where the Tablighi Jamaat’s activities are centered is one of them.

West Bengal government too zeroed in on seven hotspots, but their identity hasn't been disclosed. In Bihar, Siwan has been sealed off besides Nawada and Begusarai.

On the western side, Gujarat government has created 22 clusters, most of which (14) are in Ahmedabad, whereas Surat, Bhavnagar, Vadodara and Rajkot city have two clusters each. Such clusters house nearly 2 lakh people and have been sealed by the administration for an "intense" door to door checking.

In Kashmir too the restrictions would continue in the red zones after April 14 whereas in Madhya Pradesh as many as 46 towns have been identified as hot spots and sealed.