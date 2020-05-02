Coronavirus: States to bring passengers to board special trains

The Indian Railways on Saturday clarified that those who want to travel in Shramik Special trains have to approach state governments and not the Railways.

" Special trains will run for migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places only on request of state governments. Anyone who wants to travel should contact the state government only," a Railways official said here.

The Railways also said that all passengers carrying trains including suburban trains are cancelled till May 17 and therefore no one should come to the railway station. The Railways will not issue individual tickets to anybody. Those who booked tickets for travel between May 4 to May 17 will get a refund.

On Friday, the Railways successfully operated six special trains from different states. The Railways top officials have asked the zones to contact state chief secretaries for the requirement of running special trains.

Since the states have requested the Railways to run special trains to ferry the passengers, the originating states have to prepare the list of passengers and bring them to board the trains. Only then will the Railways allow them to board the trains along with maintaining social distance norms. In each coach, only 54 passengers will be allowed to travel.

Both the Railways and state governments have to appoint nodal officers for the smooth operation of Shramik special trains.

Passengers who travel on special trains need not buy tickets. The Railways will issue bulk tickets to state governments and collect the fares from them, said a railway official.

The Railways will have a fixed fare for the Sleeper Mail Express train, plus Rs 30 superfast charge and an additional charge of Rs 20. This includes meals and drinking water for long-distance trains. However, passengers are not required to buy the ticket. The fares will be paid by the state governments, said the officials here.