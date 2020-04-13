Coronavirus: Steel Ministry directs PSUs to feed migrant workers near their facilities

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has directed steel PSUs to adopt the 'Annadaan initiative' for feeding migrant workers and weaker sections of the society in and around their areas of operation.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

A ministry official said Pradhan is holding meetings with senior ministry officials and chiefs of the PSUs on a daily basis through video conference to take stock of the situation. "Steel CPSEs have been advised (by the minister) to adopt 'Annadaan' initiative in and around their areas of operation for feeding migrant workers and weaker sections of the society.

They (PSUs) have also taken initiatives for it," the official said. Pradhan has also asked the PSUs to publicise benefits of using Aarogya Setu App through social networking modes such as WhatsApp messages, e-mails, SMS, Twitter and other social media handles, in their plant, mines, offices and townships.

Further, steel PSUs have been directed to adhere to the norms for social distancing in their workplace, townships, mines, etc and report about compliance to the ministry on a daily basis.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Steel CPSEs have been advised to keep their hospitals, quarantine facilities, etc. for patients and suspected cases of COVID-19, in full preparedness, the official said, adding that "a daily compliance report on government instructions and overall preparedness of such facilities is being obtained."

There are seven PSUs under the Ministry of Steel. While Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) produce steel, NMDC and MOIL are miners and KIOCL is a pellet maker. Besides, MSTC is an e-commerce firm under the Ministry and Mecon is a consultancy firm.