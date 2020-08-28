Coronavirus tally in India climbs to 33,87,500

A record single-day spike of 77,266 Covid-19 cases pushed India's virus tally to 33,87,500, while the recoveries surged to 25,83,948 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 61,529 with 1,057 people succumbing to the diseases in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The recovery rate was recorded at 76.28 percent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.82 percent.

There are 7,42,023 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.90 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,94,77,848 samples have been tested up to August 27 with 9,01,338 samples being tested on Thursday.