Coronavirus tally in India climbs to 33,87,500

Coronavirus tally in India climbs to 33,87,500

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 28 2020, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 10:50 ist
A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear speaks to a resident while using a fingertip pulse oximeter on her during the coronavirus screening in Mumbai. Credit: AFP

A record single-day spike of 77,266 Covid-19 cases pushed India's virus tally to 33,87,500, while the recoveries surged to 25,83,948 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

The death toll climbed to 61,529 with 1,057 people succumbing to the diseases in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The recovery rate was recorded at 76.28 percent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.82 percent.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

There are 7,42,023 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.90 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.  

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,94,77,848 samples have been tested up to August 27 with 9,01,338 samples being tested on Thursday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus test
ICMR

What's Brewing

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

Severe or fatal Covid-19 very rare in children: Study

Severe or fatal Covid-19 very rare in children: Study

The Lead: Poetry during the Covid-19 lockdown

The Lead: Poetry during the Covid-19 lockdown

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

 