Coronavirus tally mounts to 727 in UP, govt ramps up testing

With 67 people testing positive for Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24-hours, the total number of COVID 19 cases in the state has gone up to 727.

The number of deaths from virus infection also rose to 11 after three more people lost the battle against COVID 19 on Wednesday. Most of the people, who died from the infection, had one or the other underlying medical conditions.

A government spokesman here said that as many as 55 Coronavirus positive patients had recovered fully and had been discharged from the hospitals so far.

He said that over 2400 samples were tested on Tuesday. ''We have asked the district authorities to send more samples for testing,'' the spokesman added.

He said that the district officials had been directed to strictly enforce the lockdown and allow people to come out of their homes only in the event of emergencies.