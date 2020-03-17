Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu to screen train passengers soon

Tamil Nadu government has plans to conduct thermal screening of passengers at railway stations in the state very soon to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus.

The state government has also set up a task force consisting of 18 senior officials headed by the chief secretary to oversee implementation of measures that have been announced to contain Coronavirus.

The state has so far reported only one positive case for the virus— the patient has tested negative in subsequent tests and has now been scaled down from quarantine— even as 138 out of 140 samples tested have rendered negative.

While the results of one sample are awaited, the positive patient has recovered.

Separately, 2,635 people are under home quarantine in various parts of the state.

Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said that the government has drawn up plans to conduct thermal screenings on passengers departing from and arriving at railway stations in the state. However, he did not give a timeline for implementing the measure.

