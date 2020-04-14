Coronavirus: This too shall pass, says actor Rajinikanth

"This too shall pass" was superstar Rajinikanth's take on the COVID-19 pandemic which has ravaged the world and to a much lesser extent India, as he urged Tamils in every nation to follow restrictions imposed by governments to protect themselves.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

In a video message released to extend his Tamil New year greetings, he urged Tamils living everywhere, including foreign countries, to follow the restrictions to protect themselves from the contagion, saying this would be their "biggest gift" to their family members this year.

"Coronavirus has affected the whole world and India and Tamil Nadu are no exceptions. Those away from you, your relatives and family members, always keep thinking about you and are worried about you," he said in the video.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

"In whichever country you live, follow the restrictions and protect yourself. This is the biggest gift you are giving this year to your relatives and family members. Live well, don't worry. This too shall pass," he added.