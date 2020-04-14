Coronavirus: This too shall pass, says Rajinikanth

Coronavirus: This too shall pass, says actor Rajinikanth

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 14 2020, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 19:39 ist
Actor Rajinikanth. (PTI Photo)

"This too shall pass" was superstar Rajinikanth's take on the COVID-19 pandemic which has ravaged the world and to a much lesser extent India, as he urged Tamils in every nation to follow restrictions imposed by governments to protect themselves.

In a video message released to extend his Tamil New year greetings, he urged Tamils living everywhere, including foreign countries, to follow the restrictions to protect themselves from the contagion, saying this would be their "biggest gift" to their family members this year.

"Coronavirus has affected the whole world and India and Tamil Nadu are no exceptions. Those away from you, your relatives and family members, always keep thinking about you and are worried about you," he said in the video.

"In whichever country you live, follow the restrictions and protect yourself. This is the biggest gift you are giving this year to your relatives and family members. Live well, don't worry. This too shall pass," he added.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Rajinikanth
