Coronavirus: Total cases rise to 45, but no deaths so far

Even though the number of positive cases of novel coronavirus infection rose to 45, the Centre on Monday ruled out any Covid-19 deaths brushing aside apprehensions from the death of a patient in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary at the Union Health Ministry, clarified that the Murshidabad patient was tested negative for Covid-19 and hence, no death has been reported in India so far.

The number of positive cases increased to 43 with four cases being reported from Kerala (Ernakulam), Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu.

On the Murshidabad patient, Indian Council of Medical Research pointed out that the 32-year-old patient with a travel history to Saudi Arabia, was admitted on March 8 with complaint of cough and breathlessness, but no fever.

During his journey (since March 6), the patient was sick with mild cough, running nose and was not feeling well. He was a known diabetic (type-1) for the last two years and was barely conscious when he was admitted. He had high blood sugar level and was diagnosed as a case of diabetic ketoacidosis and respiratory tract infection.

While the patient expired on March 8, tests carried out by the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED), Kolkata, found him negative for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the preparedness in the national capital with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Vardhan stated that need of this hour is to adopt a more strategic approach like cluster containment, making the District Collectors more accountable, contact tracing and strengthening state and district surveillance teams to avoid widespread community transmission and also breaking the transmission if found.