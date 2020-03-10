Coronavirus: Travel curbs slapped on foreigners as cases of COVID-19 infected people rise to 56

With the number of novel coronavirus cases rising to 56, the Centre on Tuesday imposed more travel restrictions on foreigners in an effort to curb the impact of the pandemic.

With the virus spreading to 100 countries, an advisory has been issued for all incoming international passengers retuning to India to self-monitor their health and follow the recommended Do's and Don'ts.

The advisory calls for passengers with travel history to China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany to undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival, and their employers to facilitate work-from-home for such employees during this period.

On visa restrictions, the advisory says all regular visas (including e-visas) which have been granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain on or before March 11, stand suspended in cases where these foreigners have not yet entered India.

Regular visas granted to all foreign nationals who have a travel history to these countries on or after February 1 and who have not yet entered India also stand suspended.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan called up health ministers of 10 states as well as the governors of Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir to get feedback about the condition of the patients and problems. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also reviewed the preparedness.

While reports from the states add up to 56 positive cases so far, the Union Health Ministry confirmed only 50 cases, including four positives from Bengaluru.

The ministry confirmed the number after getting the results from a second test carried out by the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

More than 1400 contacts have been put under surveillance for these positive cases till date while 404 Indian contacts of the US citizen tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhutan have been identified and put under surveillance in Assam.