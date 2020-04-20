Coronavirus: Two-third of Delhi's COVID-19 patients below 50 years, senior citizens account for more than half deaths

Almost two-thirds of the COVID-19 patients in the national capital are below 50 years of age while more than half of those died are senior citizens, an analysis has shown.

Delhi has 2,003 people who tested positive for COVID-19 as on April 19, of which 45 people died since March 13 when the first death was reported. A 68-year-old woman was the first to lose her battle to COVID-19 in the capital.

According to official statistics, 1,283 or (64.5%) out of 1,989 patients analysed were below 50 years of age while 320 (16.08%) were in the age group of 50-59 years and the rest 386 were above 60 years of age. Details of 14 patients were yet to be ascertained by authorities.







Delhi COVID-19 cases analysis Total COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi as on Apr 19, 2020: 2,003 Age Group Cases % to total Less than 50 years 1,283 64.5 Between 50 and 59 years 320 16.08 Above 60 years 386 19.4 *Cases analysed – 1,989 (as details of 14 not available with authorities)

When it comes to death, those above 60 years are the most vulnerable as 25 (56%) out of the 45 people who lost their lives were in this age group. Ten each (22% each) were below 50 years and 50-59 years age group.

The proportion of senior citizens in death toll confirms the pattern at a national and international level.

However, the analysis shows that 84.44% or 38 out of the total deaths had comorbidity, which emphasised that those with other serious illness are high-risk patients when it comes to COVID-19.

Twenty-two (88%) of the 25 senior citizens had comorbidity, once again emphasising the vulnerability of those above the age of 60 years. When it comes to deaths of people below 50 years, nine of ten had co-morbidity while seven out of ten in the age group 50-59 too had other serious ailments.

Studies have said that the prevalence of comorbidity in COVID-19 patients and underlying disease, including hypertension, respiratory system disease and cardiovascular, may be a risk factor for severe patients compared with non-severe patients.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself had highlighted the link between comorbidity and had earlier appealed to senior citizens to take extra precaution to ensure that they do not contract the virus infection. Among those who lost their lives who were below 60 years also indicated that comorbidity could be fatal for a COVID-19 patient.







Total COVID-19 deaths in Delhi as on April 19, 2020 – 45 Age Group Deaths Comorbidity** Less than 50 years 10 (22%) 9 (90%) Between 50 and 59 years 10 (22%) 7 (70%) Above 60 years 25 (56%) 22 (88%) **Seven people who died due to COVID-19 did not have a comorbidity

The national capital is witnessing a rise in numbers of COVID-19 cases in the past few days. The cases reported in the last ten days -- between April 10 and April 19 -- account for 1,283 or 64.05% of the total cases reported so far. Of the total 2,003 cases, 1,080 cases are linked to Tablighi Jamaat's religious gathering in mid-March. Besides this, Kejriwal also attributes the huge numbers in Delhi to those who landed in Delhi from abroad.

Another problem that concerns the Delhi administration is the way people behave within containment zones. Kejriwal cited an incident in Jahangirpuri, which was declared a containment zone, where 26 members of an extended family living in separate houses in a street there testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. According to the Chief Minister, people continued to visit each other in Jahangirpuri though no person was allowed to enter or exit the containment zone.