Coronavirus Unlock 1.0: List of activities allowed in Delhi from June 1

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced further relaxations in the state for the fifth phase of the lockdown, also referred to as Unlock 1.0. In a press conference on Monday morning, Kejriwal stated the list of activities which now allowed in the national capital.

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on June 1 amidst coronavirus pandemic, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Delhi borders to be sealed for the next one week. Essential services are exempted. We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after suggestions from citizens.”

Here is the list of activities that are allowed in Delhi from June 1:

1. The curfew timings have been revised to 9 pm-5 am as advised by the MHA guidelines.

2. Barber shops and salons will reopen from June 1 on the condition that social-distancing norms are being followed by everyone. However, spas will remain closed.

3. All shops will now be allowed to continue their services without having to comply with the odd-even rule.

4. Restriction on the number of passengers travelling in auto, e-rickshaws and other vehicles has been lifted.

5. The borders of Delhi will be sealed till June 8 and no one without a pass can enter the state.

6. Malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship will reopen on June 8.

7. Cinema halls and educational institutions will remain closed until further orders.

8. People from containment zones of Delhi will be restricted from entering Noida and Ghaziabad. They will be required to get permission from the district administration in such a case.

The state government, had earlier, in the fourth phase restricted religious and social gatherings, and it remains banned. The Chief Minister had previously stressed that there cannot be a permanent state of lockdown. Stating that Delhi needs to start reopening the economy in a phased manner, he had said that his government is “four steps ahead of the coronavirus”.