Coronavirus Unlock 1.0: List of activities allowed in Uttar Pradesh from June 1

Largely following the guidelines laid down by the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government announced the latest set of rules to abide by in the fifth phase of the lockdown, which is also the first phase of easing the lockdown norms, Unlock 1.0.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday allowed interstate travel but restrictions on movement of people into Ghaziabad and Noida from the adjacent national capital continue for now.

In guidelines on the next phase of the lockdown, which begins Monday and will last till June 30, the state government left it to Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad administrations to take a call on relaxing restrictions travellers from New Delhi.

Here is a list of activities which are now allowed in non-containment zones of the state:

1. All government and private offices have been allowed to operate at full capacity starting June 1.

2. Inter-state travel will be allowed without a pass. However, people coming in from containment zones of Delhi will be restricted from entering the state. District administration of Noida and Ghaziabad will take a call in such cases.

3. Shopping malls, religious places and hotels and restaurants are set to reopen from June 8.

4. The decision regarding educational institutions is due to be taken in July after further discussion.

5. Markets will open on a rotation basis between 9 am-9 pm. Vegetable mandis will remain open from 6 am to 9 pm on the condition that social-distancing norms are being followed. Sweet shops are also allowed to reopen.

6. Beauty parlours, supermarkets and salons are allowed to open, given that social distancing norms and other necessary precautions are followed by everyone.

7. Wedding halls have been allowed to reopen with not more than 30 guests.

8. Two persons are now allowed on two-wheelers, considering they are wearing mandatory face masks.

9. Taxis and Rickshaws will take passengers according to their seating capacity. Buses are allowed to ferry on roads. However, no passenger is allowed to travel standing on a bus.

10. No decision has been taken to reopen religious places as they might attract large gatherings, which continue to be prohibited.

Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Awanish Awasthi, stated that if any COVID-19 positive case is found, about 250 metres of the area will be declared and a containment zone. He added if there are more than one cases, the radius of the containment zone will be increased to 500 metres.

None of the above-mentioned relaxations applies to these containment zones, all restrictions as specified by the home ministry guidelines will be applicable to those areas.

