Coronavirus: US government to donate 200 ventilators to India, first tranche of 50 to arrive next week

The 200 “high-quality” ventilators the United States is donating to India to help cure the COVID-19 patients will arrive soon, beginning with the first lot of 50 next week, Ramona El Hamzaoui, acting mission director of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in New Delhi, said.

The USAID has so far provided $ 5.9 million to assist India in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Besides, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is also supporting the Government of India to set up Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) Centres of Excellence across the country to improve the ability of hospital networks to detect COVID-19 infection.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The CDC’s office in India has been collaborating with the institutes run by the state and central governments to support the response to the COVID-19 outbreak since early January. “The collaboration efforts are focused on lab strengthening, infection prevention and control, health workforce development, emergency management, risk communication and community engagement,” the CDC Mission Director in India, Meghna Desai, said.

She told journalists on Tuesday that the CDC had so far conducted trainings across India for healthcare administrators, physicians, nurses and hospital staff on preparedness and response, infection prevention and control, laboratory operations, and field epidemiology to equip frontline response workers with the necessary skills to collect, analyze, and interpret data, and contribute to evidence-based decisions.

The CDC recently committed $ 3.6 million to assist the Government of India’s response to the pandemic.

The cooperation between India and the US in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis followed the long-standing technical collaboration between the CDC of the American Government and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India, particularly in the field of controlling the HIV, TB, and malaria, eradicate polio and prepare responses to influenza and other pandemic diseases, the officials of the US Embassy in New Delhi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently thanked the US President Donald Trump for his tweet, announcing the decision to donate ventilators to India. Trump also said that the US was working with India to develop a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infections.

The USAID is providing an additional fund of $ 3 million to India, through the Partnerships for Affordable Healthcare Access and Longevity (PAHAL) project to help establish a financing facility that could mobilize resources from the private sector to assist over 20,000 health facilities enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the Modi Government’s health insurance scheme for 500 million poor and vulnerable people.