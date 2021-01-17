Coronavirus vaccine news live: Flowers, hope and consent forms for India's huge vaccine rollout

The first Covid-19 vaccine shots in India were given on Saturday to nearly two lakh frontline healthcare and sanitary workers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the world’s largest inoculation drive against the pandemic that has caused 1,52,093 deaths and upended millions of lives in the country. As Modi asserted that the two vaccines being deployed will ensure a “decisive victory” for India against the coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said no case of post-inoculation hospitalisation has been reported so far and the vaccination drive was successful. Sanitation workers were the first to get the jabs in Delhi and some states. Stay tuned for more updates.
'An important landmark': PM Modi responds after Sri Lanka Prez congratulates him on vaccine rollout
Healthcare workers compelled to take Covaxin
On the first day of vaccination in India, a homegrown Covid-19 vaccine that lacks efficacy data, was administered to a smaller section of healthcare workers at government hospitals all over the country overlooking the concerns shared by many doctors.
Security guard administered Covid-19 vaccine admitted at AIIMS after developing allergic reaction
A security guard who was administered a shot of Covaxin at AIIMS on Saturday was admitted at the hospital after he developed an allergic reaction as part of "severe" adverse events following immunisation.
Delhi sees one severe adverse event, 51 mild ones on day 1 of Covid-19 vaccination drive
The first day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive saw one case of a severe adverse event in Delhi necessitating medical treatment at a dedicated centre at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.
Covid-19 vaccine: 23 senior citizens die after taking Pfizer shot
Norwegian officials said 23 people had died in the country a short time after receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of those deaths, 13 have been autopsied, with the results suggesting that common side effects may have contributed to severe reactions in frail, elderly people, according to the Norwegian Medicines Agency.
Covid-19 vaccination suspended till January 18 in Mumbai
The Covid-19 vaccination drive in India's business capital of Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra has been suspended for two days overtechnical issues related to the Co-WIN app.
74% of beneficiaries get Covid-19 vaccine shots on first day in Rajasthan
Nearly 74 per cent of beneficiaries registered in Rajasthan for the first day of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign have received their shots on Saturday, official data showed.
India takes a shot at winning the vaccination race
As India rolls out what will be the world’s largest vaccination drive to contain the Sars-Cov-2 pandemic, it is instructive to look back to another time and another disease that was sought to be tamed with an equally large rollout.
Covid survivor from LNJP, thrilled to be third one to get jab
A clerical staff of LNJP Hospital, who had contracted Covid-19 infection a few months ago along with his entire family, was on Saturday elated to be on the third spot in the line of the healthcare workers who received thevaccineshots at the facility.
Naveen Kumar, 27, was all smiles after getting his first dose of Oxford Covid-19vaccineCovishield, and said it felt nice to get a rose from thevaccinatingstaff right after getting the jab.
