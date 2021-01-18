Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Brazil health regulator approves China's Sinovac and UK's AstraZeneca vaccines for emergency use

After kickstarting its Covid-19 vaccination on Saturday, India has inoculated 2,24,301 beneficiaries so far, out of which only 447 cases reported adverse events following immunisation (AEFI). India has approved two vaccines — Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India — for emergency use in the country. Frontline workers and healthcare workers are being vaccinated in the first phase. Stay tuned for updates.