Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Brazil health regulator approves China's Sinovac and UK's AstraZeneca vaccines for emergency use

After kickstarting its Covid-19 vaccination on Saturday, India has inoculated 2,24,301 beneficiaries so far, out of which only 447 cases reported adverse events following immunisation (AEFI). India has approved two vaccines — Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India — for emergency use in the country. Frontline workers and healthcare workers are being vaccinated in the first phase. Stay tuned for updates.
Delhi govt to raise awareness regarding vaccine to improve turnout
Delhi government will take measures like counselling and formal phone calls in the coming days to raise a percentage of healthcare workers turning up for being administered Covid-19 vaccines.
In Delhi, 4,319 healthcare workers – 53.3 per cent of those registered – got the shots on Saturday. This was blamed on snags in the Co-WIN app and people's 'Wait and watch' approach. (PTI)
'Make Covid-19 vaccine trial data public'
Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum has said that all data pertaining to Covid-19 vaccine trials should be made public to enable scientists and healthcare workers to make informed choices regarding administration of vaccination. (PTI)
India's Covid-19 vaccination drive hit by glitches, people's hesitancy
India’s Covid-19 vaccination hasn't got off to a smooth start, with the numbers after two days remaining low due to a combination of factors ranging from technical glitches in the Co-WIN software to a certain degree of vaccine hesitancy among recipeints.
Europe vaccine rollout shifts up a gear as supply worries linger
France and Russia prepared to beef up their coronavirus inoculation programmes from next week, even as authorities on Sunday sought to allay concerns about supplies of the vaccines while the global pandemic shows no sign of being brought under control.
With infections surging past 94 million and more than two million deaths — and Europe among the hardest-hit regions — France and Russia were hoping to shift their vaccination programmes into a higher gear from Monday. (AFP)
Brazil approves Sinovac, AstraZeneca
Brazilian Health Regulator Anvisa approved emergency use of Covid-19 vaccines from China’s Sinovac Biotech and Britain’s AstraZeneca, Reuters reported.