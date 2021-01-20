Coronavirus vaccine news updates: 'Rate of adverse events in India lowest so far in the world'

With Covid-19 vaccination numbers remaining far below the ideal level, health officials on Tuesday asked doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers to shun their vaccine hesitancy and accept the shots offered to them. Authorities in Delhi are trying to attract more and more people by devising interesting ways such as installing selfie stands, deploying counsellors, playing soothing music, and providing access to TV and magazines during the mandatory observation period of 30 minutes. In total 6.31 lakh healthcare workers have received Covid-19 vaccine jabs through 11,660 sessions held till the evening of the fourth day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. India has approved two vaccines — Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield — for emergency use in the country. Frontline workers and healthcare workers are being vaccinated in the first phase. Stay tuned for updates.
Expert panel recommends permission for phase 1 clinical trial of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 nasal vaccine
An expert panel of India's drug regulator CDSCO on Tuesday recommended granting permission for conducting thephase 1 clinical trial of an intranasal vaccine against Covid-19 developed by Bharat Biotech, official sources said.
Total 6.31 lakh healthcare workers got Covid-19 vaccine jabs till Tuesday evening: Centre
Shun hesitancy, accept Covid-19 vaccine shots, doctors told
Selfie stand, music, magazines: Authorities deploying measures to boost Covid-19 vaccine centre turnout
India dispatches 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine as gift to Bhutan
As a good gesture of goodwill, India dispatchedthefirst consignment of 1.5 lakh dosesof Covishield vaccineto Thimphu in Bhutan from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, in the wee hours on Wednesday.
The concerns about adverse effects and serious problems, as of now, seem to be insignificant. Data show that we are in a comfortable situation and we would like to reassure you that the two Covid-19 vaccines are safe: Health ministry.
0.18% adverse events happened following immunisation and 0.002% of people were hospitalised following immunisation. These are fairly low and the lowest so far in the world in the first three days, claims the health ministry.