Coronavirus vaccine news updates: 'Rate of adverse events in India lowest so far in the world'

With Covid-19 vaccination numbers remaining far below the ideal level, health officials on Tuesday asked doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers to shun their vaccine hesitancy and accept the shots offered to them. Authorities in Delhi are trying to attract more and more people by devising interesting ways such as installing selfie stands, deploying counsellors, playing soothing music, and providing access to TV and magazines during the mandatory observation period of 30 minutes. In total 6.31 lakh healthcare workers have received Covid-19 vaccine jabs through 11,660 sessions held till the evening of the fourth day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. India has approved two vaccines — Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield — for emergency use in the country. Frontline workers and healthcare workers are being vaccinated in the first phase. Stay tuned for updates.