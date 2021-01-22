Coronavirus vaccine news updates: India to begin commercial export of vaccines today

India is set to begin the commercial export of the AstraZeneca 'Covishield' vaccine today to Brazil and Morocco after receiving clearance from the government. The vaccines are also being sent to immediate neighbours, with Bhutan having received 1.5 lakh doses of the Serum Insitute of India manufactured shot. Bangladesh was 'gifted' over 20 lakh doses of 'Covishield' as part of India's vaccine diplomacy. Stay tuned for more updates
Covid vaccine diplomacy: Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan & Maldives get India’s shots
Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and the Maldives have received India’s Covid-19 vaccines under grant assistance in sync with its “Neighbourhood First” policy.
India is one of the world's biggest drugmakers and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring the coronavirus vaccines.
China to donate 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan
China will donate 500,000 doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan, the country's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Thursday.
It comes as the number of coronavirus cases surged to 527,146 in Pakistan, with over 11,000 deaths since the virus was first detected in February last year.
"Pakistan greatly appreciates the 500,000 doses of the vaccine gifted by China," foreign minister Qureshi tweeted.
PM Modi's govt set 'brilliant example' by providing vaccines to neighbours: Bangladesh minister
Countries in South Asia need to collaborate regionally and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has set a "brilliant example" by providing vaccines to India's neighbours, a Bangladeshi minister said on Thursday.
At a webinar, Bangladesh's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammad Shahriar Alam said the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) was "failing to live up to the expectations" and expressed optimism over the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).
India to begin commercial vaccine exports with shipments to Brazil, Morocco on January 22
India's government has cleared commercial exports of Covid-19 vaccines, with the first consignments to be shipped to Brazil and Morocco on Friday, the Indian foreign secretary told Reuters.
The shots developed by UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca and Oxford University are being manufactured at the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest producer of vaccines, which has received orders from countries across the world.
