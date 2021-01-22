Coronavirus vaccine news updates: India to begin commercial export of vaccines today

India is set to begin the commercial export of the AstraZeneca 'Covishield' vaccine today to Brazil and Morocco after receiving clearance from the government. The vaccines are also being sent to immediate neighbours, with Bhutan having received 1.5 lakh doses of the Serum Insitute of India manufactured shot. Bangladesh was 'gifted' over 20 lakh doses of 'Covishield' as part of India's vaccine diplomacy. Stay tuned for more updates