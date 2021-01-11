Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Transport of vaccines from Serum Institute likely today or tomorrow

With the Covid-19 vaccination drive in India set to rollout on January 16, the transportation of Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India's facility in Pune in Maharashtra is likely to start from the evening of January 11 or on January 12, sources involved in planning the logistics said on Sunday. Meanwhile Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Haryana have said that they will provide free vaccines in their respective states. Ahead of the massive vaccination drive, several states on Sunday said they have made all necessary preparations for the first phase of the exercise including identifying the vaccination sites and registration of healthcare and other frontline workers. Stay tuned for updates.