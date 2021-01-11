Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Transport of vaccines from Serum Institute likely today or tomorrow

With the Covid-19 vaccination drive in India set to rollout on January 16, the transportation of Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India's facility in Pune in Maharashtra is likely to start from the evening of January 11 or on January 12, sources involved in planning the logistics said on Sunday. Meanwhile Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Haryana have said that they will provide free vaccines in their respective states. Ahead of the massive vaccination drive, several states on Sunday said they have made all necessary preparations for the first phase of the exercise including identifying the vaccination sites and registration of healthcare and other frontline workers. Stay tuned for updates.
Karnataka's first Covid-19 vaccine batch to be Serum Institute of India's Covishield
The first batch of 13.90 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines that will be delivered to Karnataka will be Covishield, officials said on Sunday, as the state was all set to receive the shipments expected to arrive on Monday.
"The first batch will be the vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India,” said Dr Rajani Nageshrao, Deputy Director, Immunisation, adding thegovernment has only been contacted by the Serum Institute and not Bharat Biotech which has developed Covaxin.
Read more
France says first Moderna Covid-19 vaccine doses to arrive today
France's health minister said Sunday that more than 50,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine from US-based Moderna, newly authorised in Europe, would be ready for use this week in hard-hit regions.
Read more
South Africa to store Covid-19 vaccines from India at secret place for fear of theft
The South African government will store the 1.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine that it will receive from India in the next few weeks at a secret place because of the risk of theft for sale at black market prices, according to a media report.
“The vaccines are a highly-rated commodity once they’re stolen and reach the black market,” Department of Health spokesperson Popo Maja told the weekly City Press on Sunday, adding that if this occurs, there is a risk that the prices of these illegally-obtained vaccines will be hiked significantly.
“There will be a central place where the consignment will be stored and from where we will distribute it to hospital and clinic pharmacies that can store it,” Maja said.
“There’s a security issue too because countries which have already begun rolling out the vaccines have warned us that there is a huge theft of it, so we may not even disclose where it is being centrally stored,” Maja said.
Read more
CoWIN shall form foundation of Covid-19 inoculation drive: Centre
The Centre on Sunday said Co-WIN, an online platform for monitoring Covid-19 vaccine delivery, shall form the foundation for the anti-coronavirus inoculation drive which shall be citizen-centric so that the vaccine is available anytime and anywhere.
Read more
Good morning, Readers, and welcome to our live coverage on the Covid-19 vaccine race