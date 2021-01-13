Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Bharat Biotech to supply Covaxin to Brazil

The Centre expects to receive all 1.65 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine it had ordered from two manufacturers by Thursday, well in time to start the massive vaccination drive on Saturday, Jan 16. The Centre has ordered 1.1 crore doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute and 55 lakh doses of Covaxin developed by homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech. Meanwhile, Chinese vaccine Coronavac has shown 50% efficacy in Brazil and the US has ramped up its vaccination drive after cases and toll mounted. Stay tuned for updates.