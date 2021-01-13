Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Bharat Biotech to supply Covaxin to Brazil

The Centre expects to receive all 1.65 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine it had ordered from two manufacturers by Thursday, well in time to start the massive vaccination drive on Saturday, Jan 16. The Centre has ordered 1.1 crore doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute and 55 lakh doses of Covaxin developed by homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech. Meanwhile, Chinese vaccine Coronavac has shown 50% efficacy in Brazil and the US has ramped up its vaccination drive after cases and toll mounted. Stay tuned for updates.
35,000 doses of Covishield have arrived safely at State Vaccination Center, Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma
This will set in motion the world's biggest vaccination effort from 16th Jan.11 sites have been identified across Meghalaya for launch event: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma
Chinese coronavirus vaccine shows 50% efficacy in Brazil
The Chinese-developed Coronavac Covid-19 vaccine has demonstrated a 50 percent efficacy following tests in Brazil, the organization in charge of its production in the South American country said on Tuesday.
Coronavac has been given to frontline health care workers in close contact with coronavirus patients.
The Butantan Institute repeated its claim from last week that the vaccine is 78 percent effective in mild cases that needed treatment and showed 100 percent efficacy in moderate to serious cases.
"It's a safe, effective vaccine that ticks all the boxes to justify its use in an emergency," said Butantan director Dimas Covas.
The trial, which was used on 12,500 volunteers, did not produce any adverse effects or significant allergic reactions.
US Covid-19 death toll hits new daily record of nearly 4,500: Johns Hopkins
The US death toll from Covid-19 hit a new daily record of nearly 4,500, Johns Hopkins University said Tuesday evening.
As the health crisis rages out of control in the US, this was the first time the toll in the country hardest hit by the pandemic surpassed 4,000 in 24 hours.
The US recorded more than 235,000 new cases of coronavirus infection and 4,470 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins tally as of 8:30 pm (0130 GMT).
Around 131,000 people are now hospitalized in the US with Covid-19, said the Covid Tracking Project.
Bharat Biotech signs agreement to supply Covaxin to Brazil
Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) has announced an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos, a private pharma procurement firm, for the supply of Covaxin to Brazil.
BBIL sources told DH that the initial agreement is to supply 12 million doses, though not confirming the time by when the first delivery would be made.
Gap of 28 days between two Covid-19 vaccine doses, effectiveness to begin after 14 days: Health Ministry
Days before of the nationwide vaccination drive, NITI Aayog member VK Paul has said that India's two vaccines have been tested in thousands of people, they are the safest and there is no risk of any significance.
"We should have no doubt that the two vaccines approved are the safest of the vaccines. Both the vaccines have been tested on thousands of people and side-effects are negligible. There is no risk of any significance," he said.
For now, Covid vaccine recipients will not get to choose from 2 options: Govt
The government hinted on Tuesday that for now, the Covid vaccine recipients will not have the option to choose from the two vaccines recently approved for restricted emergency use in India.
Replying to a question at a press conference here, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "At many places in the world, more than one vaccine are being administered, but presently, in no country, vaccine recipients have the option of choosing the shots."
West Bengal receives first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine
The first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine reached West Bengal on Tuesday in a cargo flight from Pune. The flight arrived at the Kolkata Airport at around 1.40 pm.
Sources said that the consignment comprised of 6.89 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine. The consignment was sent to the Central Vaccines Store at Baghbazar in two insulated vans.
Centre to get 1.65 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses by Jan 14
The Centre expects to receive all the 1.65 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine it had ordered from two manufacturers by Thursday, well in time to start the vaccination drive on Saturday.
Pune-based Serum Institute began delivering batches of its Covishield vaccine on Tuesday morning across the country with Delhi receiving its first consignment of the 2.54 lakh doses onboard a SpiceJet aircraft. By evening, 54.72 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine were delivered across various cities.
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the exercise to vaccinate 30 crore persons – one crore health workers, two crore frontline workers and 27 crore above 50 years and those below 50 with co-morbidities – would continue for nearly an year.
Maharashtra ready for vaccination, receives 9.63 lakh doses
Maharashtra has received a whopping 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield for the first phase of vaccination.
As many as 511 vaccination centres have been set up in the 36 districts of the state. The two districts of Mumbai – Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban – combined have 72 centres. As many as 7.48 lakh health workers have registered for vaccination on the Covid-19 portal of the state.
All set for vaccine rollout
Hospitals in Bengaluru are all set to administer Covid vaccines from January 16 to their staff in one of the biggest immunisation campaigns ever.
Everyone in healthcare — from doctors to housekeeping staff — gets the shot first in Phase 1, starting on Saturday.
Five thousand staffers at St John’s Medical College Hospital, Koramangala, are getting ready for the shot, according to Dr Sanjiv Lewin, chief of medical services.
Vaccines to be administered in 40 centres in Kodagu
With the Covid-19 vaccines reaching Bengaluru, the district administration and the Department of Health and Family Welfare have made all arrangements to store the vaccines once the district receives them and also on its distribution.
The vaccines are likely to reach Kodagu within two days. Though the government is yet to communicate on transporting vaccines to the district headquarters, the health officials are expecting them to arrive in Madikeri by Friday evening.
