Coronavirus vaccine news updates: 3L health workers to be vaccinated on Jan 16; Centre to receive 1.65 cr doses by today

Around 3 lakh healthcare workers will be inoculated at 2,934 sites across the country on the first day of the massive nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive which is set to begin from January 16. The Centre expects to receive all 1.65 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine it had ordered from two manufacturers by Thursday, well in time to start the massive vaccination drive. The Centre has ordered 1.1 crore doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute and 55 lakh doses of Covaxin developed by homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech. Stay tuned for live updates.
Bengaluru gets 20,000 doses of Covaxin for health workers
One thousand vials of Covaxin, the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech, arrived at the state vaccine store at Anand Rao Circle here on Wednesday. Each vial contains 20 doses.
SpiceJet’s freighter flight SG 7555 took off from Hyderabad at 8.50 am, carrying three boxes weighing 90 kg of Covaxin, and landed in Bengaluru at 10.23 am.
About 3 lakh healthcare workers to get vaccine shots on first day of Covid-19 inoculation drive
Around 3 lakh healthcare workers will be inoculated at 2,934 sites across the country on the first day of the massive nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive which is set to begin from January 16, official sources said.
Each vaccination session will cater to a maximum of 100 beneficiaries and the Union Health Ministry has advised states not to organise "unreasonable numbers of vaccination per site per day".
Five hurdles in the global Covid-19 vaccine rollout
The unprecedented push to inoculate the world's population against Covid-19 has got off to a sluggish start, triggering a storm of criticism.
India wants Pfizer to do local study for approval
Any vaccine maker, including Pfizer Inc, which has sought emergency-use authorisation for its Covid-19 shot in India, must conduct a local "bridging" safety and immunogenicity study to be considered for the country's immunisation programme, a senior government official told Reuters.
This is an initial lot of supply of vaccine doses and would be continuously replenished in the weeks to come. Therefore, any apprehension being expressed on account of deficient supply is totally baseless and unfounded: Ministry of Health
