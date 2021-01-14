Coronavirus vaccine news updates: 3L health workers to be vaccinated on Jan 16; Centre to receive 1.65 cr doses by today

Around 3 lakh healthcare workers will be inoculated at 2,934 sites across the country on the first day of the massive nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive which is set to begin from January 16. The Centre expects to receive all 1.65 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine it had ordered from two manufacturers by Thursday, well in time to start the massive vaccination drive. The Centre has ordered 1.1 crore doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute and 55 lakh doses of Covaxin developed by homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech. Stay tuned for live updates.