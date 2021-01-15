Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Biden proposes $1.9 tn stimulus plan; $400 bn to tackle pandemic, vaccine rollout

Preparations are still underway as India is all set to carry out its first phase of vaccination on Saturday, January 16. PM Modi will on Saturday morning launch the campaign at 3,006 session sites across all the states and Union Territories and around 100 beneficiaries would be vaccinated at each site. Healthcare workers, both in government and private sectors including ICDS workers, will receive the vaccine in this phase. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday proposed a $1.9 trillion rescue package to combat the economic downturn and the Covid-19 crisis. The package includes more than $400 billion to combat the pandemic directly, including money to accelerate vaccine deployment. Stay tuned for more updates