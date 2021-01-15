Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Biden proposes $1.9 tn stimulus plan; $400 bn to tackle pandemic, vaccine rollout

Preparations are still underway as India is all set to carry out its first phase of vaccination on Saturday, January 16. PM Modi will on Saturday morning launch the campaign at 3,006 session sites across all the states and Union Territories and around 100 beneficiaries would be vaccinated at each site. Healthcare workers, both in government and private sectors including ICDS workers, will receive the vaccine in this phase. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday proposed a $1.9 trillion rescue package to combat the economic downturn and the Covid-19 crisis. The package includes more than $400 billion to combat the pandemic directly, including money to accelerate vaccine deployment. Stay tuned for more updates
First consignment of COVID-19 vaccine reaches Mizoram
A consignment of 18,500 COVID-19 vaccines, to be used in the first phase of inoculation, arrived in Aizawl from New Delhi on Thursday, a health department official said.
State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi told PTI a total of 14,607 health workers have registered to receive vaccination.
In the first phase, 8,000 of them will get shots of the vaccine, she said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India's vaccination drive on Saturday.
Fact sheets for contraindications, adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccines out
The union government on Thursday released a comparative fact sheet for Covishield and Covaxin vaccines, their contraindications and minor adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs). A detailed note on contraindications and special precautions was also sent.
Read more
WHO deplores 95% of Covid-19 vaccine doses limited to 10 countries
The World Health Organization's European branch on Thursday said 95 percent of vaccine doses so far administered worldwide were limited to 10 countries and called for a more equitable distribution.
In terms of total doses the top countries are the US, China, the UK, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Russia, Germany, Spain and Canada.
"Collectively, we simply cannot afford to leave any country, any community behind," WHO's regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said at an online press conference.
Read more
When will Covid-19 vaccine be available for public?
Even as the inoculation drive against Covid-19 is set to start in two days, a Maharashtra government official said on Thursday that it will take six to seven months for the vaccine to become available for those who are not in the high-risk category.
Healthcare workers, frontline staff and people suffering from co-morbidities -- all these considered to be at high risk of contracting the infection -- will be administered the jab in the first three phases of the drive, starting January 16.
Read more
Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 but questions remain
Less than 48 hours before India kickstarts the world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive with two shots – Covaxin and Covishield - there are no clear answers on who would get what as both vaccines would be treated equally at the ground level though Covaxin lacks efficacy data.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning will launch the campaign at 3,006 session sites across all the states and Union Territories and around 100 beneficiaries would be vaccinated at each site. Healthcare workers, both in government and private sectors including ICDS workers, will receive the vaccine in this phase.
Read more
Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit US economy
President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday, saying in prime-time remarks that bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy and speed up the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden campaigned last year on a promise to take the pandemic more seriously than President Donald Trump, and the package aims to put that pledge into action with an influx of resources for the coronavirus response and economic recovery.
"A crisis of deep human suffering is in plain sight, and there’s no time to waste," Biden said on Thursday evening. "We have to act and we have to act now."
The aid package includes $415 billion to bolster the response to the virus and the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, some $1 trillion in direct relief to households, and roughly $440 billion for small businesses and communities particularly hard hit by the pandemic.
Good morning Readers and welcome to our coverage on the coronavirus vaccine.