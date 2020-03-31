Coronavirus: What is Tablighi Jamaat?

A large religious gathering in Delhi has sparked a manhunt across India for suspected coronavirus cases after being linked to dozens of infections and several deaths.

The gathering known as Tablighi Jamaat, emerged as one of India's major virus hotspots after thousands flocked to an Islamic religious center in the Nizamuddin West neighbourhood of Delhi.

What is Tablighi Jamaat?

Started in 1927 by Muhammad Ilyas al-Kandhlawi in Mewat, India, Tablighi Jamaat is one of the most influential Islamic movements in the world. It is also called as ‘Society of spreading faith’.

The Islamic movement focuses on urging Muslims to return to ways of faith as practices during the time of Prophet Muhammad.

According to multiple media reports, it has over 150 million to 250 million members with the majority living in South Asia, and is spread worldwide. They are known to go on spiritual journeys in groups for 40 days at a stretch, often living together in crammer rooms.

The movement is associated with Sunni Muslims. It believes that Muslims are in a constant state of spiritual Jihad in the sense of fighting against evil, the weapon of choice is Dawah (proselytization) and that battles are won or lost in the "hearts of men”

According to the Pew Research Center, the teachings of the Tablighi Jamaat, the reformation of society is achieved through personal spiritual renewal. To this end, the group encourages its followers to undertake short-term preaching missions, known as khuruj, in order to reinforce the religious norms and practices that, in its view, underpin a moral society. These missions typically last from a few days to a few months.

Why has it become the virus hotspot in India?

Over a thousand people in India attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi between March 13 and 15, the time when coronavirus had started spreading its footprints across the country.

More than half of the 40 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh allegedly have a link with the Islamic movement.

Some returned home to other states after the gathering, but many remained in the vicinity, saying they were trapped because public transport had been shut down due to coronavirus.

More than 1,000 people were taken in buses from the area by police, with 335 admitted to hospital and the rest quarantined, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

At least 10 attendees, including six in Telangana and three in Delhi, have died from COVID-19 in the past few days.

The Press Trust of India said around 8,000 people took part in the event, with Telangana officials saying at least 1,000 attendees were from that state alone.