Coronavirus | Which is the right face mask to prevent COVID-19?

As novel coronavirus spreads in India with 29 positive cases of being reported so far in the country, people are rushing to medical stores to buy face masks and hand sanitisers. As a result, the demand for protective masks and sanitisers has gone up significantly and the prices have shot up multiple times.

The 29 infected people include students, 16 Italian nationals and one employee each of Paytm and Oyo.

A variety of masks are available in the market. Selecting a random mask will not protect you from being infected by COVID-19. For instance, a regular medical mask is not enough to protect you from the new coronavirus when it is used alone.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a N95 respirator face mask to protect one from contracting COVID-19.

An N95 respirator face mask removes particles from the air that are breathed through it. These respirators filter out at least 95 percent of very small (0.3 micron) particles. These masks are capable of filtering out all types of particles, including bacteria and viruses.

Why N95 respirators are different from face masks

N95 respirators reduce the wearer’s exposure to airborne particles, from small particle aerosols to large droplets. "When properly fitted and worn, minimal leakage occurs around edges of the respirator when the user inhales air. This means almost all of the air is directed through the filter media," the CDC explains.

Unlike N95s, other face masks are loose-fitting and provide only barrier protection against droplets, including large respiratory particles. They do not effectively filter small particles from the air and do not prevent leakage around the edge of the mask when the user inhales.

When to use a mask

If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with the suspected 2019-nCoV infection. Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.

Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.

How to put on, use, take off and dispose of a mask

Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.

Avoid touching the mask while using it. If you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not reuse single-use masks.

To remove the mask: Remove it from behind (do not touch the front of the mask) and discard immediately in a closed bin. Then, clean hands with a alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

Other preventive measures

The CDC recommends everyday preventive actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It includes avoiding people who are sick, avoiding touching your eyes or nose, and covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue. It recommends people who are sick to stay home and not go into crowded public places or visit people in hospitals.

Price of the N95 respirator face mask

As the demand for N95 respirators and hand sanitisers shoot up, their prices have jumped too. The N95 respirator is available at Rs 246. However, it is also being sold at prices ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 a piece.