Coronvirus: No gatherings of over 50 in Delhi till March 31

Days after closing down educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools and anganwadis, Delhi government on Monday banned religious, social, cultural, political meetings and protests which has more than 50 people in attendance till March 31 to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

The order also said that gyms, night clubs, spas and local weekly markets would be closed till month-end. A call will be taken in next two-three days whether to close down shopping malls also but they have been asked to disinfected daily besides making amble number of hand sanitisers at the main entrance and individual shops.

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

The fresh order will have a bearing on the iconic anti-CAA protest in south-east Delhi's Shaheen Bagh with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that all kind of gatherings, including protests, cannot be allowed if the gathering is above 50. Delhi has been witnessing sit-in protests at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia against the CAA since December last year.

"No religious, social, cultural and political gatherings comprising more than 50 people will be allowed in Delhi till March 31. The restriction is applicable to protests too," Kejriwal said.

However, no restriction has been put on weddings but Kejriwal appealed to people to postpone it if possible.

All auto-rickshaws and taxis will be disinfected at the depots of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for free, he said. The feasibility of thermal screening of the passengers in the Delhi Metro will also be examined, he said.

Amid reports of some foreigners expressing reluctance to move to quarantine facilities, he said quarantine facilities have been set up at three hotels -- Lemon Tree, Red Fox, IBIS -- near the airport. "Some affluent fliers have expressed concerns about the facilities. So we are offering them such facilities in these hotels but they will have to pay for these services," he said.

The Municipal Commissioners and Sub Divisional Magistrates have been directed to set up portable washbasins with automatic soap dispensers in public spaces that have not yet been shut. They have been asked to install 300 dispensers in their areas with liquid soap and water.

"The most foolproof way to stop COVID-19 from spreading is frequent washing of hands with soap," Kejriwal said.

He also said sufficient beds have been arranged if cases increase and hospitalisation is needed.