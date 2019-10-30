Cost incurred on Aadhaar production not available: RTI

Crores have been spent on the Aadhaar-based identification system but the cost incurred to make a single card is not known.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) seems to have no data or calculation for it, according to RTI activist Anil Galgali, who has sought details under RTI.

"Also the government seems unaware of how many cards would be totally required and also how much cards remain pending," he said in a press statement.

Galgali had asked the UIDAI to have information linked to the Aadhaar identity card.

On the application of Galgali, Assistant Director-General of UIDAI, Ashok Kumar, informed that the information about total required cards and the number of cards required is not available now.

On the information of the total cards made and the number of cards distributed so far, Galgali's application has been transferred to the logistics division.

Similarly, Galgali's application was transferred to the Finance Department for the expenses incurred for making the cards.

Assistant Director-General of Finance Department Syed Ravish Ali made it clear to Galgali that the information sought was not available in the Finance department.

When Galgali checked the website, it was found that 124 crore 62 lakh 21 thousand 866 cards have been generated.

However, the information on the cost incurred per card for Aadhar has not been made available.

According to Galgali, instead of giving the information which could have been given in figures, the UIDAI is dodging the questions by giving misleading replies.