Cough syrup deaths: India seeks details from Uzbekistan on investigations

India is in touch with the Uzbak authorities and has sought details of their investigation into the death of 18 children after allegedly consuming cough syrup made by an Indian firm, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said consular assistance is being provided to some linked to the company who are facing legal action there.
Also Read | Cough syrup deaths: Central, UP drug department team inspects Marion Biotech's Noida office
Noting that the Uzbek authorities have not formally taken up the matter with New Delhi, he said,"nevertheless, our embassy has contacted the Uzbek side and is seeking further details of their investigation ... We understand that legal action has been initiated by the Uzbek authorities against some people, including the local representative of the company there".
"And in that context, we are extending necessary consular assistance to those individuals or individual," he said.
The comments came even as a probe has already been launched by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to the cough syrup, while the manufacturing of Marion Biotech’s Dok-1 Max has also been suspended.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said further action would be taken based on the inspection of the pharma company.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Link between winter storms and global warming?
Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw
Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023
Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023
Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm
Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach
In the shadows of city lights
TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr
2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood
DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics