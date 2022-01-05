Could never imagine Cong will ever go this low: Rijiju over PM's security breach

Cong stooped too low: Rijiju over PM's security breach

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 05 2022, 23:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 23:45 ist

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday slammed the Congress over the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab, terming it a "vicious act" and said he could never imagine the party ruling the state would "ever go this low".

Modi's Punjab visit was cut short on Wednesday after a "major security lapse" as he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters, prompting the Union Home Ministry to seek an immediate report from the state government and strict action against those responsible.

According to a Home Ministry statement, after the serious lapse in security, Modi's convoy decided to return without attending an event at a martyrs' memorial at Hussainiwala. The prime minister also could not attend a rally in Ferozepur.

In a tweet, Rijiju said that he could never imagine that the "Congress party will ever go this low."

For the Congress, only "one family" is important in India, the BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh said, adding "I condemn the Congress Party for this vicious act."

"The Prime Minister of India is a symbol of India's vibrant democracy," he said.

Rijiju also shared a short video in which the prime minister's convoy is purportedly shown returning due to the blockade.

"This video tells the story," he said.

