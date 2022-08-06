Counting of votes in vice presidential poll begins

Counting of votes in vice presidential election begins; NDA's Jagdeep Dhankar frontrunner

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 06 2022, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 18:44 ist
Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva. Credit: PTI File Photos

Counting of votes in the vice presidential election, which was conducted on Saturday, has begun, officials said.

NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar is facing off against joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the election.

The results are expected by 7 pm.

