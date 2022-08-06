Counting of votes in vice presidential election begins; NDA's Jagdeep Dhankar frontrunner

Counting of votes in the vice presidential election, which was conducted on Saturday, has begun, officials said.
NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar is facing off against joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the election.
The results are expected by 7 pm.
More details awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS
Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!
Dulquer calls 'Sita Ramam' composer 'heartbeat' of film
VR Chaudhari flies indigenous aircraft in B'luru
Bangladesh fuel hike triggers huge queues at fuel pumps
How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?
Mobile gaming market falls 10% in first half of 2022
How to design a vacation home