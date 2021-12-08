Country lost a great security strategist, patriot: RSS on demise of Gen Bipin Rawat

The RSS on Wednesday expressed anguish over the death of Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash and said the country has lost "a great security strategist and a true patriot" in his passing away.

The Indian Army had set "new paradigms of valour" under the leadership of Gen Rawat, RSS Sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale said.

"The sudden demise of Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash is shocking and a great loss for the nation. Under his leadership, the Indian Army set new paradigms of valour," Hosabale said in a statement, which was tweeted by the RSS.

"In his passing, the country has lost a great security strategist, a true patriot and an able leader. RSS pays heartfelt tributes to General Rawat, his wife and the soldiers who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident," the RSS leader said.

India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The copter carrying General Rawat, appointed as CDS in 2019, and his entourage crashed in apparently foggy conditions, killing the 13 people on board, the IAF and other officials said. One person survived the crash and is being treated at a hospital

