Country's first mRNA vaccine candidate by Gennova gets nod for conducting human trials: DBT

  Dec 11 2020
The country's first indigenous mRNA vaccine candidate developed by Gennova, Pune has received approval from drug regulators to initiate Phase 1/2 human clinical trials, the Department of Biotechnology said on Friday.

The novel mRNA vaccine candidate, HGCO19, is supported with seed grant under the Ind-CEPI mission of the Department of Biotechnology.

The mRNA vaccines do not use the conventional model to produce immune response.  Instead, they carry the molecular instructions to make the protein in the body through a synthetic RNA of the virus. 

The host body uses this to produce the viral protein that is recognised, thereby, making the body mount an immune response against the disease.

