Couple die of suffocation due to gas leak from geyser in Ghaziabad

Couple die of suffocation due to gas leak from geyser

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 10 2023, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 13:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A couple died allegedly of suffocation due to a gas leak from a geyser on Wednesday in Agrasen Vihar phase one colony of Muradnagar, police said.

After celebrating Holi, Deepak (40) and Shilpi (36) went to take a bath and switched on their gas geyser but did not notice the leakage, police officials said.

After about an hour, their children found them lying unconscious, they said.

The couple was rushed to a private hospital of Ghaziabad city where the doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

SHO Muradnagar Satish Kumar told PTI that after completion of legal formalities both the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

Ghaziabad
Uttar Pradesh
India News

