Couple held for snatching mobile phones in Delhi

Police have arrested a couple for allegedly snatching mobile phones from people in central Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

Following reports about a couple on white scooter snatching mobile phones, Arjun (22) and Vaishali Kaushal (20) were arrested near Railway Colony, Kishanganj, they said.

The woman riding pillion on the scooter used to snatch the mobile phones from people, a senior police officer said.

Arjun had been involved in 31 cases. Three months ago, he married Vaishali, a tattoo artist, and both are addicted to drugs, police said.

Vaishali had also allegedly snatched the mobile phone of a jewellery showroom security guard in Karol Bagh, they added.