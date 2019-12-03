Couple kills kids, commits suicide with work partner

A man, his wife and another woman allegedly jumped to their death from the eighth floor of their building after the couple killed their teenage son and daughter in Indirapuram on the outskirts of Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Businessman Gulshan Vasudeva (45), his wife Praveen and manager Sanjana jumped to their death in the early hours of Tuesday from the eighth floor of their apartment block in Krishna Apra society in Indirapuram, police said.

Before committing suicide, Gulshan killed his son Hritik (14) and daughter Hritika (18). He also killed his pet rabbit, City Superintendent of Police Maneesh Mishra said.

The police are probing whether the children were strangled to death or some poisonous substance was injected into them. The police also found blood on the bed which they suspect was that of the rabbit.

The cause of the children's death would be ascertained after the autopsy report, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh told PTI.

Police suspect that a monetary dispute could be the reason behind the incident.

The society's guard heard a loud thud and spotted the three people lying on the ground. He immediately informed the police who found the bodies of the children after entering the house.

Gulshan, a jeans trader, Praveen and Sanjana were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead. Police said that Sanjana had been living with the couple for the last six years.

The police also found a message scrawled on a wall of the apartment, blaming his brother-in-law Rakesh Verma for putting him and his family under financial distress, which compelled him to commit suicide, police said.

In the message, Gulshan has stated that all five of them must be cremated at one place. It also mentioned the phone numbers of Gulshan's father and brother. Some currency notes were also found pasted on the wall possibly to cover the expenditure of the cremation, police said.

According to the police, Gulshan faced financial problems as Rakesh, a resident of Shalimar Garden in Sahibabad, had taken Rs 2 crore from him to invest in real estate but failed to hand over the property.

Police said whenever Gulshan asked him for the money, he would give cheques to him which would bounce.

Gulshan had also lodged an FIR in 2015 against Rakesh at Sahibabad Police Station after which he along with his mother were jailed, SSP Singh said.

Rakesh's family members were detained and police were conducting raids on his possible hideouts, police added.