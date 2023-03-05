Couple kills neighbour over placing slippers near door in Thane; woman held, husband absconding

A woman was arrested in Thane's Naya Nagar while her husband was on the run for allegedly killing their neighbour over opposition to placing of slippers near the door, a police official said on Sunday.
The couple and victim fought often accusing one another of placing slippers close to each other's door and one such argument led to fisticuffs on Saturday night, Naya Nagar police station inspector Jilani Sayed said.
"Afsar Khatri (54) died of injuries sustained in the fight. The woman has been arrested, while her husband fled the scene. They have been charged with murder," he added.
