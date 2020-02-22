Court dismisses convict Vinay Sharma's petition seeking medical treatment

A Delhi court on Saturday rejected a plea by one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case for providing treatment at a mental hospital for having suffered "insanity, schizophrenia and suicidal tendencies".

“General anxiety and depression in case of a death row convict is obvious. In the case at hand, evidently, adequate medical treatment and psychological help have been provided to the condemned convict,” Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said.

The court dismissed an application filed by Vinay K Sharma for his treatment at Institution of Human Behavour and Allied Sciences here or any other hospital, relying upon medical reports stating his general condition and vitals were stable and satisfactory. It also noted his psychological assessment report suggesting “deliberate disruptive behaviour” to get diagnosed as “mentally ill” for commuting his death sentence.

After going through the reports from Tihar jail superintendent as well as medical officers, the judge said, “I do not have any plausible reasons to disbelieve them”.

“I have also seen the CD provided by the jail authorities wherein the convict is seen conversing with his counsel and family members. The apparent tone and tenor of the convict is not suggestive of any abnormal behaviour, rather it convincingly corroborates the opinion of the medical experts,” the judge said.

Four convicts – Mukesh, Akshay, Pawan and Vinay – are scheduled to be executed on March 3 in the 2012 case of gang rape and murder.

Vinay had on February 16 injured himself by banging his head on his cell wall in Tihar Jail.