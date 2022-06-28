Court extends Zubair's police custody by 4 days

Court extends Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's custodial interrogation by 4 days

Police had sought an extension of Zubair's custody by five days

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2022, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 18:15 ist

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended by four days the custodial interrogation of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case related to an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria passed the order after hearing arguments from Delhi police as well as the accused.

Also read | Explained: Why Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair has been arrested

Police had sought an extension of Zubair's custody by five days. 

