Court extends Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's custodial interrogation by 4 days

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended by four days the custodial interrogation of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case related to an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria passed the order after hearing arguments from Delhi police as well as the accused.

Police had sought an extension of Zubair's custody by five days.