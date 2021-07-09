Republic Day violence case accused granted bail

Court grants bail to accused in Republic Day violence case

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who is accused of being the key conspirator of the violence, was granted bail on April 17

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2021, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 22:59 ist
Farmers arrive at Red Fort during their tractor parade on Republic Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to a man who was allegedly involved in the violence and vandalism at the Red Fort during the farmers' protest rally on Republic Day this year, taking the number of accused granted the relief to 18.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau admitted accused Gurjot Singh on bail on furnishing a personal bond to the tune of Rs 50,000 with one local surety of like amount.

Absconding for over five months, Singh had a reward of Rs one lakh on his head and was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell from Amritsar in Punjab on June 28.

“With today's bail order, all the 18 persons arrested so far in the Red Fort case have been granted regular bail,” advocate Jasdeep S Dhillon, representing the accused, said.

Earlier this week, the court admitted three accused -- Boota Singh, Maninder Singh, and Khempreet Singh on bail in the case.

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who is accused of being the key conspirator of the violence, was granted bail on April 17.

Till the filing of the charge sheet in May, 13 arrested accused were granted bail.

On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.  

An FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, Epidemic Act, and Disaster Management Act.

In June, the court took cognizance of the charge sheet in the case and summoned all the accused on July 12. 

Delhi
Republic Day
Violence

