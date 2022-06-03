Court grants bail to Jignesh Mevani, bars him from traveling outside Gujarat without permission

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani on Friday, as part of his bail conditions, was barred from traveling outside Gujarat without its permission. He has been directed to surrender his passport, while the court also ordered that his sentence be suspended.

Mevani and nine others were convicted in the criminal case of unlawful assembly. Mevani had organised a rally in 2017 without explicit police permission. The convicted were sentenced to three months’ imprisonment on May 5.

However, this is only one of Mevani’s many transgressions. He was arrested on April 19 by the Assam Police for his tweet targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was arrested from Palanpur in Banaskantha district of Assam. After getting out on bail, Mevani was held on April 25 on charges of assaulting a woman police constable. He was granted bail in the assault case on April 29.

In 2017, the co-convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch Kaushik Parmar had asked the police for permission to hold "Azadi Kooch" rally from Mehsana town to Dhanera in Banaskantha district on July 12, 2017. The rally was to mark the first anniversary of flogging of Dalits by cow vigilantes in Una, Gir Somnath.

However, the permission was denied citing law-and-order issues. Yet, the organisers went ahead with the plan and were booked by the local police. Apart from Mevani, Nationalist Congress Party leader Reshma Patel was also convicted. She, too, has been prohibited from traveling outside the state without court's permission.

Former student union leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University Kanhaiya Kumar is also one of the accused in the case.