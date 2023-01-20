Court grants interim bail to Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI-Videocon case

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted interim bail to Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot.

He was arrested by CBI on December 26, 2022.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P K Chavan had on January 13 closed the matter for orders on the interim relief sought. Dhoot had approached the high court soon after the same bench had on January 9 granted bail to the co-accused accused in the case, namely Chanda Kochhar, former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ICICI Bank, and her husband Deepak Kochhar.

(With inputs from PTI)