Court grants interim bail to Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI-Videocon case

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted interim bail to Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot.
He was arrested by CBI on December 26, 2022.
A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P K Chavan had on January 13 closed the matter for orders on the interim relief sought. Dhoot had approached the high court soon after the same bench had on January 9 granted bail to the co-accused accused in the case, namely Chanda Kochhar, former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ICICI Bank, and her husband Deepak Kochhar.
(With inputs from PTI)
