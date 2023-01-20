HC grants interim bail to Dhoot in ICICI-Videocon case

Court grants interim bail to Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI-Videocon case

He was arrested by CBI on December 26, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 20 2023, 11:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 11:08 ist
Venugopal Dhoot. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted interim bail to Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot. 

He was arrested by CBI on December 26, 2022. 

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P K Chavan had on January 13 closed the matter for orders on the interim relief sought. Dhoot had approached the high court soon after the same bench had on January 9 granted bail to the co-accused accused in the case, namely Chanda Kochhar, former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ICICI Bank, and her husband Deepak Kochhar.

(With inputs from PTI)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bombay High Court
ICICI Bank
Videocon
Videocon Group
Venugopal Dhoot
Business News
India News

What's Brewing

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

 