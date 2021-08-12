Court orders probe into 'fake degree' of UP Deputy CM

Court orders probe into 'fake degree' charge against UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

The court's directive came on an application of BJP leader and RTI activist Diwakar Nath Tripathi on Wednesday

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Aug 12 2021, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 14:10 ist
Keshav Prasad Maurya. Credit: PTI File Photo

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj town has ordered a probe into the charges that some of the educational degrees of the state deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya were 'fake'.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Namrata Singh directed the police to launch a preliminary probe into the charges and submit a report to the court within a week. She posted the matter for further hearing on August 25.

The court's directive came on an application of BJP leader and RTI activist Diwakar Nath Tripathi on Wednesday.

Tripathi has alleged that some of the degrees of Maurya were 'fake' as they were obtained from the institution which was not recognised by the government.

He claimed that  Maurya had submitted degrees like 'Pratahama, Madhyama' from Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, Prayagraj while contesting elections on several occasions and also for obtaining license for a petrol pump.

Also read: Nadda steps up OBC outreach, asks party to look out for unrepresented communities

He also alleged that he had approached the local police for launching a probe into Maurya's degrees but they refused to do so forcing him to file an application in the court. The court had earlier reserved its judgement on the matter.

The court's directive comes at a time when the next assembly polls in UP are barely seven months away.

Maurya, who was considered to be an influential OBC leader of the saffron party, was the top contender in the race for the post of chief minister after the BJP was swept to power in the state in 2017. The BJP high command, however, chose Yogi Adityanath for the top post.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Keshav Prasad Maurya
Indian Politics
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

What Messi's arrival means for Mbappe's future at PSG

What Messi's arrival means for Mbappe's future at PSG

Could the Taliban take over Afghanistan?

Could the Taliban take over Afghanistan?

GSLV-F10 carrying earth observation satellite lifts off

GSLV-F10 carrying earth observation satellite lifts off

DH Toon | FinMin vetoes breakfast at school plan

DH Toon | FinMin vetoes breakfast at school plan

'Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth'

'Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth'

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

 