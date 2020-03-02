Court rejects bail plea of man held for making fake ID and Aadhaar cards

A court here in Maharashtra has rejected the bail plea of a man arrested for preparing fake election identity cards and Aadhaar cards of some persons.

District Judge R R Vaishnav in his order on Saturday said prima facie, there is the involvement of the accused, Rohitkumar Kailas Yadav, in commission of the crime.

The probe is in progress and it could be adversely affected if the accused is released on bail, he said.

The police raided Yadav's shop in Navi Mumbai township on January 9. He was arrested the next day and charged under various Indian Penal Code Sections for cheating and forgery.

While seeking bail, the accused submitted that he was innocent and falsely implicated in the case, saying he had not prepared any fake ID cards.

A substantial part of the probe is completed and nothing remained to be recovered/discovered at his instance, hence his custody was not necessary, the accused said.

Government pleader Sanjay Londhe in his submission said the accused prepared bogus election ID cards of various persons after accepting money and used those fake poll ID cards for preparing Aadhaar cards.

During the raid, the police found some fake ID cards at his shop, he said.

There is a possibility that the persons to whom the accuse dissued the bogus election ID cards could be either Bangladeshis or Nepalis, Londhe told the court.

He also said that if the accused is enlarged on bail, he may abscond and not be available for trial, and may also threaten the prosecution witnesses.

After hearing both the sides, the judge said the persons in whose names bogus election ID cards were prepared are not traced and their whereabouts are not known.

Prima facie, there is the involvement of the accused in the commission of the crime. The investigation is in progress. If the accused is released on bail, theinvestigation will be adversely affected, he observed.

"Having regard to the facts and circumstances of the case, this is not a fit case to grant bail to the accused," the judge said.