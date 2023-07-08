Courts are powerless to impose lesser sentence under POCSO Act: SC

The Supreme Court has said that the courts do not have power to impose lesser sentence than the minimum for various kinds of child abuses punishable under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Rajesh Bindal set aside the Allahabad High Court's judgement which had reduced the sentence of Sonu Kushwaha from 10 to seven years by converting his conviction from the offence of 'aggravated penetrative assault upon a child below 12 years of age' to 'penetrative sexual assault'.

"The POCSO Act was enacted to provide more stringent punishments for the offences of child abuse of various kinds and that is why minimum punishments have been prescribed in Sections 4, 6, 8 and 10 of the POCSO Act for various categories of sexual assaults on children," the bench said.

Hence, Section 6, (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) on its plain language, leaves no discretion to the court and there is no option but to impose the minimum sentence as done by the trial court, the bench added.

The bench also said when a penal provision uses the phraseology that the punishment “shall not be less than….”, the courts cannot do offence to the Section and impose a lesser sentence.

"The courts are powerless to do that unless there is a specific statutory provision enabling the court to impose a lesser sentence. However, we find no such provision in the POCSO Act," the bench said.

The counsel for the accused, for his part, said it would be unjust to apply Section 6 here as he had already undergone the modified imprisonment of seven years. He also said the accused is completely reformed person now. Further, he has moved ahead in life and got married too.

However, the bench said, notwithstanding the fact that the accused may have moved ahead in life after undergoing the sentence as modified by the High Court, there is no question of showing any leniency to him.

"Apart from the fact that the law provides for a minimum sentence, the crime committed by the respondent is very gruesome which calls for very stringent punishment. The impact of the obnoxious act of the mind of the victim-child will be life¬long. The impact is bound to adversely affect the healthy growth of the victim. There is no dispute that the age of the victim was less than 12 years at the time of the incident," the court said.