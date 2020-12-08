Courts have been innovative in adopting technology: Amitabh Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that one of the most encouraging developments in the recent times is how progressive and innovative the Indian courts have been in adopting technology.

Kant while addressing a virtual event organised by the Niti Aayog in association with Patna High Court also shared his appreciation for Chief Justice of Patna High Court Sanjay Karol for his progressive and visionary outlook.

"One of the most encouraging developments recently is how progressive and in fact innovative the courts have been in adopting technology," an official statement said quoting Kant.

The Niti Aayog CEO further said the meeting is the start of a collaborative exercise that sets into motion the use of technology towards efficient and affordable access to justice in our post-pandemic response.

The meeting was held on December 7, 2020, with a focus on Online Dispute Resolution (ODR). According to the statement, justice Karol in his address affirmed that all officers of Patna High Court have taken a vow since March of this year to transform justice delivery. "We are dealing with a huge pendency of very old cases and new cases are arising. It requires a huge transformation in mindsets to deal with this challenge," the statement said, quoting justice Karol.

Over 1,000 attendees participated in the online meeting, with participation from the entire Bihar Judiciary. At the meeting, the participants deliberated on the way forward for ensuring equitable and effective justice delivery for one and all, the statement said.

ODR is the resolution of disputes, particularly small and medium value cases, using digital technology and techniques of alternate dispute resolution (ADR), such as negotiation, mediation, and arbitration.

Noting that while courts are becoming digitised through the efforts of the judiciary, more effective, scalable, and collaborative mechanisms of containment and resolution are urgently needed, the statement said ODR can help resolve disputes efficiently and affordably.