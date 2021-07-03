Covaxin 65% effective against Delta variant, phase 3 study reveals

In what Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech claims is the largest efficacy trial in India across 25 trial sites, the company claims its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin is 65 per cent effective against the Delta variant.

COVAXIN® Proven SAFE in India's Largest Efficacy Trial. Final Phase-3 Pre-Print Data Published on https://t.co/JJh9n3aB6V pic.twitter.com/AhnEg56vFN — BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) July 2, 2021

In a pre-print paper that is yet to be peer-reviewed, the company claimed that the vaccine is also 63 per cent effective against asymptomatic Covid-19 and is 93 per cent effective against severe Covid-19 and 79 per cent effective against mild, moderate and severe Covid-19 disease.

It also claimed that the vaccine is well tolerated with minimal adverse events after immunisation.

“The successful safety and efficacy readouts of Covaxin establishes the ability of India and developing world countries to focus towards innovation and novel product development," Bharat Biotech MD Dr Krishna Ella said.

Safety analysis has demonstrated adverse events reported were similar to placebo, with 12 per cent of subjects experiencing commonly known side effects and less than 0.5 per cent of subjects feeling serious adverse events.

The vaccine maker claims to be the first to report promising efficacy against asymptomatic infections based on qPCR testing that will help in reducing transmission.

Check out DH latest videos: