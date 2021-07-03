Covaxin 65% effective against Delta strain

Covaxin 65% effective against Delta variant, phase 3 study reveals

the company claimed that the vaccine is also 63% effective against asymptomatic Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 03 2021, 07:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 09:13 ist
A vial of Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: AFP Photo

In what Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech claims is the largest efficacy trial in India across 25 trial sites, the company claims its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin is 65 per cent effective against the Delta variant.

In a pre-print paper that is yet to be peer-reviewed, the company claimed that the vaccine is also 63 per cent effective against asymptomatic Covid-19 and is 93 per cent effective against severe Covid-19 and 79 per cent effective against mild, moderate and severe Covid-19 disease.

It also claimed that the vaccine is well tolerated with minimal adverse events after immunisation.

“The successful safety and efficacy readouts of Covaxin establishes the ability of India and developing world countries to focus towards innovation and novel product development," Bharat Biotech MD Dr Krishna Ella said.

Safety analysis has demonstrated adverse events reported were similar to placebo, with 12 per cent of subjects experiencing commonly known side effects and less than 0.5 per cent of subjects feeling serious adverse events.

The vaccine maker claims to be the first to report promising efficacy against asymptomatic infections based on qPCR testing that will help in reducing transmission.

Check out DH latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Covaxin
Bharat Biotech

Related videos

What's Brewing

Death toll from US, Canada heatwave expected to rise

Death toll from US, Canada heatwave expected to rise

Gogoi verdict slap on NIA, govt’s face

Gogoi verdict slap on NIA, govt’s face

Firefighters battle California forest fires

Firefighters battle California forest fires

KIA 1 of 6 airports in world to get Roll of Excellence

KIA 1 of 6 airports in world to get Roll of Excellence

Why marijuana can disqualify a runner from the Olympics

Why marijuana can disqualify a runner from the Olympics

Hurricane Elsa threatens Caribbean

Hurricane Elsa threatens Caribbean

Bengaluru gyms reopen: Work out but exercise caution

Bengaluru gyms reopen: Work out but exercise caution

Museum fetes 200 years of cartoon canines

Museum fetes 200 years of cartoon canines

Multi-storey mural for hometown hero Lionel Messi

Multi-storey mural for hometown hero Lionel Messi

In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music

In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music

 